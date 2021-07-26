Body found at Mousehold Heath there for 'considerable amount of time'

Published: 5:24 PM July 26, 2021 Updated: 5:42 PM July 26, 2021

A body was discovered at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Wednesday, July 21, with a police presence still in place until the Friday - Credit: Sarah Burgess

A community is reflecting on the "sad and tragic death" of a man at Mousehold Heath, whose body lay undiscovered for a "considerable amount of time".

The man was found in a patch of land shrouded by brambles behind Britannia Road in Norwich on Wednesday, July 21 at 10.15am.

A Home Office examination found the cause of death to be inconclusive. It is still being treated as unexplained by police.

Norfolk Constabulary said: "The body had been in place for a considerable amount of time and enquiries are ongoing to establish his identity."

Councillor Ben Price, vice-chair of Mousehold Heath Conservators' Group, said it was "terribly sad news" that someone had died in such "isolating circumstances".

Green city councillor Ben Price. Picture: Norwich City Council - Credit: Norwich City Council

"The fact nobody found him for quite some time is really tragic", he said. "I'm sure the police, Mousehold Conservators and the council will all be following developments closely once we know more information.

"We will definitely learn from this, and try our best to make sure nothing like this happens again."

Mr Price said he wanted to reiterate that the heath is a "wonderous space", and "well-loved" by the people of Norwich.

He said: "Our two wardens do an absolutely fantastic job, but they've got so much ground to cover.

"They do everything in their power to make the heath a safe and welcoming place, and people should continue to use it and enjoy it as one of Norwich's great nature spots."

A body has been discovered at Mousehold Heath in Norwich, with a police cordon still in place two days later - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Neighbour Steve Robinson, meanwhile, is trying to set up a residents' group to deal with antisocial behaviour, drug taking, rough sleeping and the colonisation of the area around Britannia Road by "boy racers" on an evening.

He said: "It's horrible that somebody died alone and no-one was aware for such a long time.

"But the truth is, most residents stick to the beaten track. We don't go off exploring beyond the brambles, or really even go near that patch of the heath after dark. That area has become a bit of a no-go spot for us.

"There have been people who've pitched up tents and lived there in the past, but they usually keep themselves to themselves.

"Whatever happens, I hope the council and police take note of how abandoned parts of the heath are becoming. They need to do something about it for everyone's sake."

A police car sits in Britannia Road car park opposite HMP Norwich after a body was discovered there on Wednesday - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Anyone with information can contact Inspector Alix Wright on 101 - quoting reference 36/52509/21.