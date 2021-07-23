Body discovered at Mousehold Heath

Published: 11:08 AM July 23, 2021

A body has been discovered at Mousehold Heath in Norwich, with a police cordon still in place two days later - Credit: Sarah Burgess

A body has been discovered at Mousehold Heath in Norwich.

Police were called to the area, just behind Britannia Road car park, at 10.15am on Wednesday, July 21 following reports a member of the public had discovered a body.

Officers are trying to establish the identity of the man and the circumstances around his death — which is currently being treated as unexplained.

The cordon remains in place two days later, with officers stationed at multiple taped-off spots to keep dog-walkers away from the scene.

One resident who lives nearby said police had been at the heath almost constantly for the last two days.

"On Wednesday there were forensic vans, and more police cars yesterday and today", she said.

"It's really worrying for those of us who live here, because we had absolutely no idea what was going on. It's quite shocking to see forensic vans on your street without explanation."