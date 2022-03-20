Polar Express reveals date 2022 tickets will go on sale

Conductor on the Polar Express, Paul Andrew Goldsmith, at the Mid-Norfolk Railway at Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A popular Christmas train ride experience has announced when tickets for this year’s event go on sale.

Tickets for the Polar Express by Mid Norfolk Railway (MNR) will go on sale from 10am on March 22 on its website.

While dates have not yet been announced, its website says the train rides will take place in November and December 2022.

The popular attraction saw its final week of journeys cancelled in 2021 in the interests of public health and doing its bit to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ivana and Julian Youngs with their children, Luke, six, and Ellie, 11, on the Polar Express. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

So, for anyone whose trains never left the station, they are opening a priority window 24 hours earlier, via email to make sure they do get to experience it this year.

This year, the cast for the Polar Express will once again be overseen by MNR theatrical director, Paul Andrew Goldsmith of the Twisted Reality Theatre.

The train will also once more be made up of the railway’s former Greater Anglia mark three coaches that have all been refurbished.

The former airline-style seating has been removed, with four-seat bays around a table refitted for all standard class seats.

Premium tickets will once again be available to travel in the former first-class coaches for those wishing for a little extra.

The Conductor, Paul Andrew Goldsmith, and the chefs in a musical number on the Polar Express. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Charlie Robinson, the chairman of the MNR Trust said: “This is an important day for the railway, as the revenue we receive from our Polar Express experience, forms a vital part of the railway’s income that ultimately pays for the railway.

“The refurbished coaches, with the return to the original seating arrangement, proved last year to be a great success and made the coaches significantly more family-friendly and we are sure it enhanced the Polar Express experience for all of our passengers”.

MNR recently announced a delay to its 2022 work, due to engineering work overrunning.

Conductor on the Polar Express, Paul Andrew Goldsmith, with the hero boy, played by Matt Otoo-Anakwa, at the Mid-Norfolk Railway at Dereham. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

This year’s Polar express will begin at Dereham station where passengers will be transported into the world of the Polar Express, before being invited aboard the train by the conductor.

On the journey lookout for the Hobo and the Pastry Chefs among others before passengers get to see Father Christmas himself.

Tickets and more details are available from the Mid Norfolk Railway at www.midnorfolkthepolarexpressride.com only.