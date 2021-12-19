Mid-Norfolk Railway cancels remaining journeys on Polar Express

The Polar Express run by Mid Norfolk Railway, have cancelled remaining rides from December 19 on public health grounds - Credit: Archant

The Polar Express has been forced to cancel its remaining journeys as the coronavirus sees another festive event stopped.

The event, which is run by the Mid Norfolk Railway, has cancelled remaining rides from December 19 on public health grounds, as Covid-19 infections rise.

The event, which started on November 13, was due to finish on December 23.

Charlie Robinson, chairman of the Mid Norfolk Railway Preservation Trust, said: “This has been an incredibly hard decision to make, but ultimately we have made this decision in the interests of public health and doing our bit to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We know that for our passengers this is one of the highlights of the Christmas period and we are very sorry to have to do this, but believe it is the right decision for the wider public benefit."

Passengers will be automatically refunded their ticket money to the card that they originally purchased the tickets with. The railway will contact all passengers affected in the new year to offer priority booking for the 2022 Polar Express.