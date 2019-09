Missing man found in town

Dean Bamford, who was reported missing in Holt. He has since been found safe.

A man who went missing in Holt has been found.

Dean Bamford, 35, was last seen on the morning of Sunday, September 8, in the Coronation Road before Norfolk Police were alerted.

The force would like to thank the public for their assistance with this matter.