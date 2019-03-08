Police concerned for welfare of missing 35-year-old man

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 35-year old man who has gone missing.

Dean Bamford was last seen this morning (Sunday, September 8) in the Coronation Road area of Holt.

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey jacket with fur lining, black jeans, green trainers and a baseball cap.

Mr Bamford is known to frequent is known to frequent Cromer, Sheringham, Holt and Bodham.

Police wish to hear from anyone who may know of Dean's whereabouts and would like to speak to Mr Bamford himself to make contact so they know he is safe and well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101, quoting reference NC-08092019-99.