Search

Advanced search

Police concerned for welfare of missing 35-year-old man

PUBLISHED: 15:18 08 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:18 08 September 2019

Officers are concerned for the welfare of missing person Dean Bamford, who was last seen in Holt. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Officers are concerned for the welfare of missing person Dean Bamford, who was last seen in Holt. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 35-year old man who has gone missing.

Dean Bamford was last seen this morning (Sunday, September 8) in the Coronation Road area of Holt.

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey jacket with fur lining, black jeans, green trainers and a baseball cap.

Mr Bamford is known to frequent is known to frequent Cromer, Sheringham, Holt and Bodham.

Police wish to hear from anyone who may know of Dean's whereabouts and would like to speak to Mr Bamford himself to make contact so they know he is safe and well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101, quoting reference NC-08092019-99.

Most Read

Serious crash closes main road for more than seven hours

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Family business with history across Norfolk set to close final store

James (left) and Glen Clarke at Nobby's discount store in Wells, which is set to close. Picture: Archant

Man in 20s dies following head-on collision on busy road

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Crazy parking’ note left on paramedic’s windscreen as he treats casualty

The note left on a paramedic's car at an emergency scene Picture: NARS

Fire crews still on scene of ‘horrendous’ blaze affecting hay bales, tyres and farm machinery

Firefighters are at the scene of a 'commercial building' fire in Southgate, near Aylsham. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in 20s dies following head-on collision on busy road

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

“Listen to them now before it is too late” - men being urged to speak about mental health

Beverley Bishop with her son Jess Fairweather on Cromer beach. Photo: Beverley Bishop

Police concerned for welfare of missing 35-year-old man

Officers are concerned for the welfare of missing person Dean Bamford, who was last seen in Holt. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Meet the 5ft 1in Aviva worker chasing an Olympic weightlifting dream

Amy Williams, who is hoping to compete in the 2020 Olympic Games in weightlifting. Picture: Amy Williams/Isaac Morillas

Popular teenager remembered at charity football match

A charity football match was held to celebrate the life of Cromer teenager Nyall Brown. Picture: Ezekiel Downes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists