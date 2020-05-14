Search

Advanced search

Woman’s body found on beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

PUBLISHED: 11:49 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:49 14 May 2020

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Archant

A woman’s body found on a Suffolk beach earlier this week has been identified as that of a missing 23-year-old from Gorleston.

Sizewell beach. PHOTO: Sarah Lucy BrownSizewell beach. PHOTO: Sarah Lucy Brown

Chelsie Dack was reported missing in the early hours of April 20 after leaving her home on High Street.

Her family were informed on Monday night after a member of the public reported a body on Sizewell beach at 8pm.

You may also want to watch:

Officers confirmed the cause of death was being treated as unexplained, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

A Home Office post-mortem was held on Wednesday, May 13, which identified the body as Miss Dack, an estate agent in Lowestoft.

A Facebook group set up to aid in the search amassed 8,000 members overnight on April 20, while police, coastguard helicopters, the RNLI and the Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue Team searched the area.

On April 22, officers confirmed search teams had been stood down after CCTV footage showed Ms Dack walking towards the pier, where her mobile phone was found later that morning by a member of the public.

A file is now being prepared for the coroner.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bitter row in town after ‘prescription queen’ volunteer replaced

Liz Withington is at the centre of a Facebook row in Sheringham. Picture: Submitted

Bus routes scrapped and operators changed in timetable shake-up

Konectbus has announced changes due to new contact awards with Norfolk County Council. Picture: Steve Adams

Sports car driver stopped doing 100mph on Acle Straight

The sports car stopped after beingt clocked doing 1000pm on the Acle Straight. Picture: Norfolk Police

Why we should stay away from the seaside and leave the Norfolk coast to the locals

There's nothing stopping us all from heading to the coast this weekend - only common sense, says Nick Richards

Burger and breakfast kiosk to open in Norwich park

Annie Serruys, who runs Harry's with father Andre. Pic: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Cyclist flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Call for crab and lobster festival to become vegan

Claire Davies and Louise Hyde of Davies Fish Shop at last year's Crab and Lobster Festival. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Family tribute to ‘beloved son’ who died after attack

Mindaugas Arlauskas, who died after he was attcked in Wisbech on May 5 Picture: Submitted

Bus routes scrapped and operators changed in timetable shake-up

Konectbus has announced changes due to new contact awards with Norfolk County Council. Picture: Steve Adams

Bitter row in town after ‘prescription queen’ volunteer replaced

Liz Withington is at the centre of a Facebook row in Sheringham. Picture: Submitted

Burger and breakfast kiosk to open in Norwich park

Annie Serruys, who runs Harry's with father Andre. Pic: Archant
Drive 24