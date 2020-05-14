Woman’s body found on beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

A woman’s body found on a Suffolk beach earlier this week has been identified as that of a missing 23-year-old from Gorleston.

Chelsie Dack was reported missing in the early hours of April 20 after leaving her home on High Street.

Her family were informed on Monday night after a member of the public reported a body on Sizewell beach at 8pm.

Officers confirmed the cause of death was being treated as unexplained, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

A Home Office post-mortem was held on Wednesday, May 13, which identified the body as Miss Dack, an estate agent in Lowestoft.

A Facebook group set up to aid in the search amassed 8,000 members overnight on April 20, while police, coastguard helicopters, the RNLI and the Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue Team searched the area.

On April 22, officers confirmed search teams had been stood down after CCTV footage showed Ms Dack walking towards the pier, where her mobile phone was found later that morning by a member of the public.

A file is now being prepared for the coroner.