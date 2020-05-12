Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police Archant

The family of a missing 23-year-old from Gorleston have been informed after a body was found on Sizewell beach.

Suffolk Police were called by a member of the public at 8pm on Monday night, May 11, to reports of a body that had washed up on the beach.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the identity of the woman and the cause of death which is currently being treated as unexplained, but not believed to be suspicious.

“The coroner’s office has been informed.

“The parents of Chelsie Dack have been informed of the development.”

Miss Dack went missing in the early hours of April 20 after leaving her home on High Street, in Gorleston.

A Facebook group was set up to aid in the search amassed 8,000 members overnight, while police, coastguard helicopters, the RNLI and the Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue Team searched the area.

On April 22, officers confirmed search teams had been stood down after CCTV footage showed Ms Dack walking towards the pier, where her mobile phone was found later that morning by a member of the public.