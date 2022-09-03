Which East Anglian MPs would win or lose in a Truss government?

Liz Truss, pictured at Scratby, Norfolk, during her time as environment secretary in 2014, along with Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis. - Credit: Nick Butcher

She is widely expected to be elected as Britain’s new prime minister on Monday. But what could a victory for Liz Truss, the MP for South West Norfolk, mean for the region’s other politicians? NOAH VICKERS reports

Suffolk Coastal MP Thérèse Coffey, who currently serves as work and pensions secretary, has been variously tipped to become either home secretary or minister for the Cabinet Office.

The first of those would be a big promotion for Ms Coffey, who has served in parliament since 2010. However, separate reports suggest that Ms Truss’s former leadership rival Suella Braverman could be lined up for the post instead.

If Ms Coffey is made minister for the Cabinet Office, it would still give her significant influence, and would mean she effectively becomes Ms Truss’s ‘fixer’.

Norwich North’s Chloe Smith was the first MP in Norfolk to back Ms Truss.

In a recent interview, she said it would “be excellent for Norfolk to have the next prime minister" and claimed she was “without doubt the most experienced candidate” in the initial rounds of the contest.

Since her 2009 election, Ms Smith has held a number of junior ministerial roles, ranging from the Treasury, through to the Northern Ireland Office, Cabinet Office and Department for Work and Pensions.

She currently works under fellow Truss-supporter Thérèse Coffey and has been tipped for her first ever cabinet role if Ms Truss is elected.

A recent piece in the Sunday Times suggested she could be given the post of chief whip.

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman, who like Ms Smith has held a number of junior ministerial roles over the last decade, is backing Ms Truss’s rival Rishi Sunak.

He had previously been a strong supporter of Penny Mordaunt, who threatened to steal Ms Truss’s thunder in the contest’s earlier stages.

Mr Freeman had been serving as minister for science, research and innovation, and was among those to resign from Mr Johnson’s cabinet in July.

He has since called for the creation of a secretary of state for science and technology, who would be allowed to attend cabinet. Ms Truss has not yet indicated whether she will be taking up this suggestion.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker was also initially a supporter of Ms Mordaunt, but instead of transferring his support to Mr Sunak, he opted for Ms Truss.

Having only been elected in 2019, and with no ministerial experience under his belt, Mr Baker is unlikely to be given a cabinet post.

But having served as a parliamentary private secretary (PPS) at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, he could be primed for a junior ministerial role.

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis is currently serving as a backbencher for the first time in almost ten years - but could he be set for a return to the top table?

Mr Lewis initially backed chancellor Nadhim Zahawi to become his party’s new leader but later transferred his support to Ms Truss.

Regarded in the party as a safe and experienced pair of hands, Mr Lewis could be offered a middle-ranking cabinet brief such as the environment and agriculture.

Alternatively, he could be re-appointed to his post as Northern Ireland Secretary, which he resigned from in July.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild, who is Ms Truss’s immediate constituency neighbour, is backing Rishi Sunak - potentially putting him at a disadvantage when it comes to a job in government.

He had begun climbing the ladder into government when he was last year offered the post of PPS to then-Conservative party chairman Oliver Dowden.

But after Mr Dowden resigned, following the party’s poor performance in the May 2022 local elections, Mr Wild lost that position.

Could West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock be a wild card cabinet appointment?

Mr Hancock is backing Mr Sunak for leader, but he has enjoyed several years of frontbench experience - first as culture secretary in Theresa May’s government, and then as health secretary, where he played a leading role in the country’s response to the Covid pandemic.

Despite the scandalous nature of his exit from that role, Mr Hancock has shown a possible willingness to return to government if asked, for example by going on TV to defend the government over ‘partygate’ in December 2021.