Mum finds broken glass smashed across playground

Sarah Hussain

Published: 12:43 PM May 24, 2021   
Sherley Drewry alerted residents to broken glass after visiting the Memorial Playing Field in Downham Market.

A mum has warned others to beware after finding smashed wine and beer bottles "all over" a playground.

Sherley Drewry alerted residents to the danger after visiting the Memorial Playing Field in Downham Market at 11am on May 23.

The mum-of-three said she brought her children to the area to play and have a walk, but saw broken glass on the basketball court and field.

She posted on Facebook to urge parents and young people to be vigilant, saying some young people had to clear the mess up.

Her post added: "It's really bad especially if little children don't see the glass on the playground or grass."

Mrs Drewry said she and her husband both scanned the area to check for more broken glass and found an empty box of Budweiser dumped on the basketball court.

The mum added: "Three teenagers arrived to play basketball and they had to clear it because they wanted to use the court. It's not very nice, so unpleasant for the eyes to see.

"And kids can't see on the grass if they are just running barefoot and it is very dangerous if they step on it or they fall over on their hands. The broken bottles were everywhere."

The couple took photographs and shared the danger to Facebook pages in the area to make other parents and the council aware.

A similar incident took place in March in another play area in the town.

A two-year-old boy was injured after cutting himself on broken glass at the Howdale play area after broken glass was scattered down the slide and over the bridge on play equipment at the park.

His mum Emma Morton said it was a "disgusting state of affairs" but that it was not uncommon to see broken glass on the ground at the park.

Broken glass discovered at the Howdale park play equipment on Tuesday, March 23.

Broken glass discovered at the Howdale park play equipment on Tuesday, March 23. - Credit: Emma Jayne

She said the incident made her more cautious about visiting the area and that she would be checking every time she goes up there now.

