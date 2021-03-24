Two-year-old cut by broken glass on park play equipment
- Credit: Emma Jayne
A mum has warned local residents about broken glass across children's play equipment after her child was injured while using it.
Emma Morton alerted parents to the danger after discovering the glass scattered down the slide and over the bridge on play equipment at Howdale park in Downham Market at around 9.20am on Tuesday, March 23.
The 39-year-old posted on Facebook about the "disgusting state of affairs" that resulted in her son George cutting his hand on it.
Mrs Morton said she had to ask her husband Paul to come over with a dustpan and brush to clean it up and make the area safe for others.
She said: "I will certainly be checking every time I go up there from now on.
"It was a small cut on his hand but could have been worse with the amount of glass there was.
"It was a green bottle of alcohol that had been smashed all over the top of the slide platform, the bridge, the wooden steps and the slide."
She added that she was unable to tell if it was a deliberate act but that it was not uncommon to see broken glass on the ground at the park.