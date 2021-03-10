‘A fantastic job’ - Mayor’s stamp of approval for wayfinding signs
- Credit: Carolyn Coleman
A town mayor has praised the designs for a series of wayfinding information panels, which are to be put up to bring its rich history to life.
Stuart Green, Mayor of Dereham, went along to the Memorial Hall to inspect the final designs for the new panels, which will replace the old pedestrian signage in Dereham’s town centre.
The panels were designed by local historian Sue Walker, helped by Dereham Heritage Trust and the aboutDereham Partnership.
The 14 information panels contain maps, old photos and information about the town's history, illustrating how the town has changed over time, as well as guiding visitors to the main attractions, such as the much-loved windmill and Bishop Bonner’s Cottage.
Once the panel designs have been approved, the signs will be fabricated and installed later this year.
Mr Green said: “This is the first time I’ve seen all of the information panels together in their actual size and I have to say they’re very impressive. The designers and particularly Sue Walker have done a fantastic job.”
Mr Green also remarked on the effective partnership working between aboutDereham and members of Dereham Heritage Trust, the Mid Norfolk Railway and St Nicholas Church.
He said: “This is a huge step forward for the town and will help with the recovery once Covid restrictions are removed and people feel it’s safe to come back into our town centre.”
Project coordinator Carolyn Coleman said feedback on the signs so far had been “fantastic”, adding: “Everyone has said these beautifully illustrated panels will do much to enhance the town centre.”
Chairman of the aboutDereham Partnership Mike Webb said: “This is the culmination of a lot of hard work by a number of volunteers.
“They have done a magnificent job and we should all be proud of Dereham and its heritage.
“The new information panels will give a real boost to the town centre and create a more welcoming and accessible environment for visitors.”
The project has been jointly funded by the town, district and county councils.
Whilst the general public cannot view the panels in person yet, an online exhibition has been created and residents can view them at: https://aboutdereham.org/new-pedestrian-signs-for-dereham/