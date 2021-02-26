Call for feedback on town's wayfinding signs
A community group in a Norfolk town is asking people for their thoughts on a series of ‘wayfinding’ information signs, which it hopes to put up to help visitors navigate the local sights.
The aboutDereham Partnership is planning to put up a series of signs around the town, which will contain tourist information and directions to some of Dereham's landmarks.
A spokesman for the aboutDereham Partnership said: “Led by our Secretary, Carolyn Coleman, the aboutDereham Partnership and Dereham Heritage Trust have worked together to design a set of new signs that will enhance the visitor experience when walking around the town centre.
“Information panels that celebrate the town’s history and character have been designed along with new fingerposts to direct pedestrians to various points of interest.
“The information panels contain lots of interesting facts and illustrations on the town’s past and its famous people, from the old livestock market on the Cherry Tree car park to the Mid-Norfolk Railway and other key local landmarks.
“A unique online exhibition featuring the new panels is now available so that residents and visitors to Dereham town can view the signs.
“This will give everybody an opportunity to see what the new panels will look like before they’re installed later in the year.”
Chairman of aboutDereham, Mike Webb, said: “Please take a look at the panels, they’re full of interesting historical facts about the town and its people.
“These will give a real boost to the town centre and a more welcoming and accessible environment for visitors.”
The partnership hopes that the signs will be erected by June, and possibly as early as May.
The wayfinding panels will be complemented by new ‘fingerpost’ signs around the town - with the proposed locations being at the top of Church Street, the entrance to the Queen Mother's Garden, the entrance to Wright's Walk and at the railway’s level crossing on Norwich Road.
The suggestion for the signs came from Breckland Council’s ‘market town initiative’ and the project has been jointly funded by all three local councils: Dereham Town, Breckland District, and Norfolk County.
To view the panels see: https://aboutdereham.org/new-pedestrian-signs-for-dereham/ Feedback is welcomed until the end of March