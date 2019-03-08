Man's body found in King's Lynn
PUBLISHED: 11:36 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:22 14 June 2019
A man's body has been found in King's Lynn.
Norfolk police said officers were called to Harding's Way, at around 8.45am.
A spokesman said concerns had been raised about a man's safety in the area and a man was found dead at the scene.
The road, which is a bus-only route, was closed to traffic ut has now re-opened.
The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be sent to the coroner.
It comes a day after a man's body was found on the outskirts of Wisbech.
