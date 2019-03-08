Man's body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Police say they are not treating the death of a man whose body was found in bushes as suspicious.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A member of the public made the grim discovery beside a busy road on the outskirts of Wisbech this morning.

The body was in bushes near an entrance to the Nestle Purina petfood factory, opposite the Malt Drive children's park on Cromwell Road.

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

A spokesman for Nestle said: "The factory is operating as normal. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the individual's family at this sad time."

Police have now said they do not believe the man's death to be suspicious.

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

A spokesman said the man's identity had not yet been established but the investigation would now be passed on to the coroner.

Earlier, the Cambridgeshire force said: "We were called by the Ambulance Service just after 7am this morning following the discovery of a man's body in Wisbech.

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

"The body was found by a member of the public in bushes in Cromwell Road.

"Officers are currently investigating and remain at the scene."

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Part of Cromwell road was closed off between the South Brink and Weasenham Lane but the road has now re-opened.

The body is the second to be found in Wisbech in less than a week.

A young man was found in the River Nene last Friday morning.

Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.