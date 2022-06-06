Motorcyclist in 30s dies after crash near Watton

A motorcyclist in his 30s died following a crash on the B1108 Watton Road. - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist in his 30s has died following a crash near Watton.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the fatal collision in Little Cressingham on Thursday, June 2.

It happened on the B1108 Watton Road near the junction of Great Cressingham Road shortly after 2.30pm, when a blue and white Suzuki motorbike and blue VW Sharan, travelling in opposite directions, were involved in a collision.

Fire crews from Thetford and Methwold assisted the police and an ambulance crew.

The rider of the Suzuki, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed until 9.15pm.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information concerning the riding or driving manner of either vehicle before the incident.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Wymondham on 101 quoting incident number 241 of June 2, 2022, or email sciu@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.