Man in 30s in hospital after Mini crashes into tree

David Hannant

Published: 10:17 AM January 22, 2021    Updated: 10:29 AM January 22, 2021
The East Anglian Air Ambulance service responded. Picture: EAAA

A man in his 30s continues to be treated in hospital after being airlifted there following a serious crash on Thursday afternoon.

At 4.45pm, a grey Mini Cooper was travelling from North Walsham towards Coltishall on the B1150, when it left the roadside and crashed into a tree.

The driver was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital via air ambulance as a result of the collision, which happened close to the junction with The Street in Tunstead.

Police officers are keen to hear from anybody who may have witnessed the crash has relevant dashcam footage or any information regarding the driving manner of the the Mini prior to the crash.

Any witnesses should contact PC Karl Warren from the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Acle on 101 or email Karl.Warren@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 323 of January 21.

