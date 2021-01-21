Man seriously injured after Norfolk crash

Published: 8:08 PM January 21, 2021

A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in north Norfolk.

Emergency services were called after a Mini Cooper hatchback crashed on Tunstead Road, Sco Ruston shortly before 4.50pm on Thursday, January 21.

A spokesman in the Norfolk Police control room said a man in his 30s was airlifted to hospital with "serious injuries" by the East Anglian Air Ambulance after the crash.

The road was closed after the crash and remained closed more than three hours later - shortly before 7.50pm - as crash scene investigators tried to establish what caused the crash.



