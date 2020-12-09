Man in 20s hit by lorry on A47 dies

Published: 5:10 PM December 9, 2020

The A47 between Swaffham and Dereham has been shut in both directions. - Credit: Google

A man who was rushed to hospital after being hit by a lorry on the A47 in Dereham has died.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 20s, was hit on the eastbound carriageway, close to the junction with the B1146 near Moorgate play area, in the early hours of Thursday, December 3. Police were called to the scene at 1.30am and the road was closed for six hours.

The man was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries to his leg and pelvis.

However, he died as a result of his injuries on Sunday, December 6.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, seen the movements of the pedestrian or the manner of driving of the lorry prior to the collision, or anyone with dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should contact Martyn Holmes in the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) on 101 or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number NC-03122020-16.

