News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Video

Man dies in house fire

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 11:20 AM February 3, 2021    Updated: 12:14 PM February 3, 2021
Langley Walk in Norwich where a house fire took place last night. Picture: Danielle Booden

A man in his 50s died in the house fire in Langley Walk, Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A man has died after a house fire in Norwich, police have confirmed.

Norfolk police said a man in his 50s had died in the fire at a bungalow at Langley Walk, off Old Palace Road in Norwich, on Tuesday (February 2) night.

Langley Walk in Norwich where a house fire took place.

Langley Walk, in Norwich, where firefighters battled a house fire. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fire crews from Earlham, Carrow and Sprowston, had been called to tackle the fire at shortly before 9.30pm.

The man's body was found inside the bungalow and Norfolk police were called.

Norfolk police said his death was being treated as unexplained at this time,

Investigations into the circumstances which led to the blaze and the man's death are continuing.

Two police officers were at the scene of the fire on Wednesday morning.

There was a blue and white police tape cordon outside the front of the single-storey 1970s bungalow.

Police officer at scene of house fire

The cordon remained around the Langley Walk bungalow on Wednesday morning. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Most Read

  1. 1 Driver 'showing off' to friend pulled handbrake at 70mph on A47
  2. 2 Norfolk's Covid rate falls to lowest level since December
  3. 3 Sex attacker caught after live streaming victim, 13, in bed
  1. 4 Police target law-breaking motorists on busy Norwich road
  2. 5 Cannabis factory found on industrial estate
  3. 6 Collectibles shop which became celebrity draw to close after 35 years
  4. 7 Man stabbed and two in hospital following fight between eight people
  5. 8 Drivers delivering Amazon parcels take home as little as £2 an hour
  6. 9 To the lighthouse: Couple buy dream historic hotel with life savings
  7. 10 Plea from family of missing man last seen in Norwich five years ago

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said last night: "Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

"A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots."

Fire crews had left the scene at 10.40pm last night.

Temporary road closures were put in place on nearby Russell Street, while emergency services worked at the scene.

Former Norwich city councillor Dawn Castle-Green, who lives nearby, said she was sorry to hear the man had died.

She said: "I didn't know the man's name, but I would see him when I was walking my dog.

"I think he'd lived there for five or six years. He was always pleasant."

Her husband Ron said the pair had realised something was happening when they noticed blue lights through their window.

He said: "I'd gone out at about 10pm because there were all these blue flashing lights.

"There must have been about a dozen vehicles - fire engines, a large ambulance and police cars.

"They stretched as far as the eye could see down Old Palace Road.

"I went down Langley Walk at midnight and there was a policeman stood there and men in white suits from the forensics team."

Police van near Langley Walk

Police remain at the scene of the house fire in Langley Walk, Norwich. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Three more large scale vaccine centres to open in Norfolk

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Ex traffic police call for two lanes on NDR roundabouts

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Teenager in life threatening condition following serious crash

Sarah Hussain

person

Dangerous 'dragon's teeth' sea defences to be removed

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon