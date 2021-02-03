Video
Police remain at scene of house fire
Police remain at the scene of a fire at a home in Norwich - but it remains unclear whether anybody was hurt in the blaze.
Emergency services were called to a fire in a bungalow at Langley Walk, off Old Palace Road in Norwich, on Tuesday (February 2) night.
Fire crews from Earlham, Carrow and Sprowston, were called to tackle the fire at shortly before 9.30pm.
Two police officers were at the scene of the fire on Wednesday morning.
There was blue and white police tape outside the front of a single-storey 1970s bungalow.
A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said last night: "Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
"A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots."
At this stage, it is not clear whether anybody was hurt in the fire, with Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service referring such questions to Norfolk police.
Fire crews had left the scene at 10.40pm last night.
Temporary road closures were put in place on nearby Russell Street, while emergency services worked at the scene.
One man, who lives nearby and was walking his dogs in Langley Walk, said he had not been woken last night, despite being a light sleeper.