Police remain at scene of house fire

Published: 8:56 AM February 3, 2021 Updated: 9:20 AM February 3, 2021

Police at the scene of the house fire in Langley Walk, Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Police remain at the scene of a fire at a home in Norwich - but it remains unclear whether anybody was hurt in the blaze.

Emergency services were called to a fire in a bungalow at Langley Walk, off Old Palace Road in Norwich, on Tuesday (February 2) night.

Fire crews from Earlham, Carrow and Sprowston, were called to tackle the fire at shortly before 9.30pm.

Two police officers were at the scene of the fire on Wednesday morning.

Blue and white police tape surrounds the bungalow where the fire happened. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

There was blue and white police tape outside the front of a single-storey 1970s bungalow.

Langley Walk, in Norwich, where firefighters battled a house fire. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said last night: "Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

"A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots."

At this stage, it is not clear whether anybody was hurt in the fire, with Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service referring such questions to Norfolk police.

Fire crews had left the scene at 10.40pm last night.

Police remain at the scene of the house fire in Langley Walk, Norwich. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

Temporary road closures were put in place on nearby Russell Street, while emergency services worked at the scene.

One man, who lives nearby and was walking his dogs in Langley Walk, said he had not been woken last night, despite being a light sleeper.