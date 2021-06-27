Man dies in house fire

Published: 5:54 PM June 27, 2021 Updated: 6:01 PM June 27, 2021

A man has died in a fire in Damgate Street, Wymondham. Picture: Ben Hardy - Credit: Archant

A man has died following a fire at a house in Wymondham.

Damgate Street remains closed following the early morning fire in the town on Sunday.

Officers from Norfolk Police were called to the scene at 3am and alerted the fire service to the blaze at the property.

A seal remains in place at the property and a number of surrounding properties have been evacuated due to structural concerns and the scale of the blaze.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained while enquiries continue.

Fire crews from Wymondham, Hethersett, Carrow, Earlham Attleborough and Hingham were called at 3.10am.

A police spokesman said: "Emergency services attended an address in Damgate Street at approximately 3am, after officers discovered the fire.

"A man, the only occupant of the house, was discovered inside the property; however, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and the cause of the fire is unknown at this stage."

A police spokesman added fire investigators are expected to attend the scene on Monday to carry out enquiries to establish the cause.