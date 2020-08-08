Breaking

Man dies after getting into difficulty in water at country park, police confirm

A man's body has been found after a search and rescue operation at Bawsey Country Park, also known as Bawsey Pits, near King's Lynn. Photo: Ian Burt Photography Archant

The body of a man has been found in water at a popular country park.

Emergency services, including police and the fire service, were called to Bawsey Country Park near King’s Lynn at around 11.30am on Saturday (August 8) morning.

It followed reports of a missing man who is believed to have got into difficulty in the water.

On Saturday afternoon, police confirmed a man’s body had been recovered.

Superintendent Malcolm Cooke, from Norfolk Constabulary, said: “Colleagues from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and East of England Ambulance Service assisted officers in the search.

“The body of the man was recovered from the water and he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family at this time.”

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed two water rescue boats, four fire crews and a drone took part in the rescue operation.

Enquiries continue into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Bawsey Country Park remains widely known as Bawsey Pits due to its previous existence as a quarry.

