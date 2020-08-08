Rescue operation under way at country park

The rescue team at Bawsey Country Park. Photo: Ian Burt Photography Archant

A rescue operation is under way at a popular country park.

Emergency services were called to Bawsey Country Park just after 11.30am on Saturday (August 8) morning.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed two water rescue boats, four fire crews and a drone were at the scene.

Bawsey Country Park is a former sand workings and was widely known as Bawsey Pits until recent years.

Following an illegal rave in 2018, owner Stephen Bacon pledged to improve the site and transform it into a tourist attraction.

Details on the incident have not yet been disclosed.

There have been previous warnings over entering the water at the country park and signs are in place advising visitors not to swim.

More to follow.

