Rescue operation under way at country park
PUBLISHED: 13:25 08 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:19 08 August 2020
Thomas Chapman
The rescue team at Bawsey Country Park. Photo: Ian Burt Photography
A rescue operation is under way at a popular country park.
The rescue at Bawsey Country Park. Photo: Ian Burt Photography
Emergency services were called to Bawsey Country Park just after 11.30am on Saturday (August 8) morning.
A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed two water rescue boats, four fire crews and a drone were at the scene.
A search and rescue operation is under way at Bawsey Pitts, near King's Lynn. Photo: Ian Burt
Bawsey Country Park is a former sand workings and was widely known as Bawsey Pits until recent years.
Following an illegal rave in 2018, owner Stephen Bacon pledged to improve the site and transform it into a tourist attraction.
The rescue at Bawsey Country Park. Photo: Ian Burt Photography
Details on the incident have not yet been disclosed.
There have been previous warnings over entering the water at the country park and signs are in place advising visitors not to swim.
More to follow.
