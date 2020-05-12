Police called to Norfolk tip after man blocks entrance

Police were called to an incident at the King's Lynn Recycling Centre in Saddlebow. Picture: Submitted Archant

Police were called to an incident at a Norfolk recycling tip after a man blocked the entrance with his van.

A man reportedly blocked the entrance of Saddlebow recycling centre in King’s Lynn after being told he was unable to take his van on site.

Police were called to the dispute on Tuesday, May 12, which led to queues building up outside the area.

Officers calmed the situation down without any arrests.

An eyewitness said: “By the looks of things he was told he couldn’t take his van in and acted like a pure child and blocked the entrance.

“It carried on for about 20 minutes and then the old bill turned up and told him to get out of the way.

“When I left, they had him to the side and it looked like they were just talking to him.

“The tip workers were walking up and down while it was all going on trying to explain everything.”