Search

Advanced search

Updated

Some of Norfolk’s recycling centres have reopened

PUBLISHED: 09:58 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:34 11 May 2020

Eight recycling centres in Norfolk have reopened. Picture: Ian Burt

Eight recycling centres in Norfolk have reopened. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2012

Eight of Norfolk’s recycling centres have re-opened today (Monday, May 11), but people are being urged only to use them if they cannot store rubbish at home.

Norfolk County Council reopened eight of its tips - at Caister, Dereham, Hempton, Ketteringham, King’s Lynn, Mayton Wood, Mile Cross and Thetford.

All of the council’s centres had been shut since March, when the coronavirus lockdown began. Apart from the eight named above, all the others remain closed.

The council has said people should only make a trip if they cannot safely store waste or recycling at home.

Only cars and small vans can go to the tips, people must practice social distancing and follow the advice given by staff.

The centres will not accept trade waste, textiles, clothing or items for the reuse shops, which are closed. Other materials may also be restricted due to lack of collections from sub-contractors.

The centres will accept other types of waste they normally take on, including household and garden waste, scrap metal, paint cans, glass bottles, electrical items and wood.

Charges for DIY waste, which were introduced in 2018, can only be made by card - contactless if possible.

These charges include, per 80 litre sack or single item: Unsorted/non-recyclable DIY waste £5; rubble or timber £3; plasterboard £9.

The council’s advice adds: “Make sure you wear sensible clothing, gloves and footwear.

“If you are in self-isolation, have Covid-19 symptoms, or if you have been in recent contact with someone else with symptoms, you must not visit our recycling centres under any circumstances.”

The council has warned that if queuing becomes an issue, visitors may be asked to come back later. Staff won’t be able to help unload items, and only one person can leave a vehicle at a time - unless they need help unloading something heavy.

The council said people who have been isolating due to suspected coronavirus needed to dispose of their waste differently to stop the spread.

The council said: “Personal waste such as used tissues and disposable cleaning cloths should be stored securely within disposable rubbish bags.

“These bags should be placed into another bag, tied securely and kept separate from other waste.

“Please put them aside for at least 72 hours before placing them in your usual external household waste bin.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police called to incident in town

Armed police are currently on the scene of an incident in Great Yarmouth Picture: Archant

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

‘Common sense’ or ‘a bit of a joke’? - Norfolk reacts to prime minster’s announcement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus from 10 Downing Street. Photo: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

‘They thought lockdown was over’- police chief’s concerns after hundreds head to beaches

Norfolk's chief constable Simon Bailey has spoken of his concerns after many visitors were reported in parts of north and north-west Norfolk over the May bank holiday weekend. Images: Louise O'Shea/Steve Adams

Schools could turn into ‘Covid swamps’ if June 1 opening goes ahead, Norfolk union warns

Scott Lyons, district secretary of the NEU for Norfolk, has warned schools could turn into 'Covid swamps' Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Armed police called to incident in town

Armed police are currently on the scene of an incident in Great Yarmouth Picture: Archant

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

‘Common sense’ or ‘a bit of a joke’? - Norfolk reacts to prime minster’s announcement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus from 10 Downing Street. Photo: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

‘They thought lockdown was over’- police chief’s concerns after hundreds head to beaches

Norfolk's chief constable Simon Bailey has spoken of his concerns after many visitors were reported in parts of north and north-west Norfolk over the May bank holiday weekend. Images: Louise O'Shea/Steve Adams

Schools could turn into ‘Covid swamps’ if June 1 opening goes ahead, Norfolk union warns

Scott Lyons, district secretary of the NEU for Norfolk, has warned schools could turn into 'Covid swamps' Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘This ship will not go down on my watch’ - Defiant message of venue boss in face of Covid-19

Norwich Arts Centre director Pasco-Q Kevlin is confident the venue can weather the storm of the Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Blind woman launches legal action over PM’s coronavirus letter

Blind campaigner Rachael Andrews from Norwich who has begun legal action over government coronavirus communications being inaccessible. Picture: RNIB

Second arrest in murder inquiry - police say victim died from ‘blunt force trauma to the head’

Body found in Wisbech, Sandall Road, Wisbech Saturday 09 May 2020. A small team of forensic experts are at the scene. Two men have since been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture by Terry Harris.

‘They thought lockdown was over’- police chief’s concerns after hundreds head to beaches

Norfolk's chief constable Simon Bailey has spoken of his concerns after many visitors were reported in parts of north and north-west Norfolk over the May bank holiday weekend. Images: Louise O'Shea/Steve Adams

Fallen tree blocks town’s main road

A tree is blocking Mundford Road in Thetford. Picture: Breckland Police
Drive 24