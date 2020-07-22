Search

Man and woman found dead in same room of house

PUBLISHED: 00:27 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 00:37 22 July 2020

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston-on-Sea, on Tuesday evening. Picture: Google

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston-on-Sea, on Tuesday evening. Picture: Google

The bodies of a man and a woman have been discovered after police visited a home in a Norfolk town.

Emergency services were called to a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston-on-Sea, shortly after 7.30pm on Tuesday, July 21.

Officers were responding to a report of concern for the safety of a person inside the property.

The two bodies were discovered in the same room of the house. Both the man and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and officers are investigating the circumstances.

A police cordon remains in place around the house while the investigation is carried out.

