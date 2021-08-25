News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man air-lifted to hospital after A11 crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:15 PM August 25, 2021    Updated: 12:50 PM August 25, 2021
The air ambulance landing on the A11 this morning.

The air ambulance landing on the A11 this morning.

A man has been air-lifted to hospital with a head injury following a crash on the A11 near Elveden.

East Anglian Air Ambulance arrived on the scene at 9:58am this morning after a crash involving a car and a van near the Elveden Road junction.

Police have now confirmed that the road has now completely reopened in both directions after it was originally closed in both directions from Barton Mills to Elveden in order to allow police to clear the incident.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE traffic map


Suffolk Live
Thetford News

