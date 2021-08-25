Man air-lifted to hospital after A11 crash

Breaking

Published: 12:15 PM August 25, 2021 Updated: 12:50 PM August 25, 2021

The air ambulance landing on the A11 this morning. - Credit: Suffolk Police

A man has been air-lifted to hospital with a head injury following a crash on the A11 near Elveden.

East Anglian Air Ambulance arrived on the scene at 9:58am this morning after a crash involving a car and a van near the Elveden Road junction.

Police have now confirmed that the road has now completely reopened in both directions after it was originally closed in both directions from Barton Mills to Elveden in order to allow police to clear the incident.

#a11 northbound after five ways closed both directions due to a two vehicle RTC. #thetford



Please seek alternative route @NationalHways @HighwaysEAST @Suff_highways @EastAngliAirAmb pic.twitter.com/8xdoSKEf2a — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) August 25, 2021

