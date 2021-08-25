Breaking
Man air-lifted to hospital after A11 crash
Published: 12:15 PM August 25, 2021 Updated: 12:50 PM August 25, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk Police
A man has been air-lifted to hospital with a head injury following a crash on the A11 near Elveden.
East Anglian Air Ambulance arrived on the scene at 9:58am this morning after a crash involving a car and a van near the Elveden Road junction.
Police have now confirmed that the road has now completely reopened in both directions after it was originally closed in both directions from Barton Mills to Elveden in order to allow police to clear the incident.
