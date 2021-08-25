News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A11 closed after crash

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:17 AM August 25, 2021    Updated: 10:26 AM August 25, 2021
Elveden junction

The junction in Elveden where the accident reportedly took place - Credit: Google

Drivers are being advised to avoid the A11 near Elveden due to delays after a crash.

This is due to reports of a collision on the road before the Elveden Junction on the northbound lane.

The road is blocked with both lanes being shut by police.

Traffic is moving very slowly.

More to follow.

