A11 closed after crash

Published: 10:17 AM August 25, 2021 Updated: 10:26 AM August 25, 2021

The junction in Elveden where the accident reportedly took place - Credit: Google

Drivers are being advised to avoid the A11 near Elveden due to delays after a crash.

This is due to reports of a collision on the road before the Elveden Junction on the northbound lane.

The road is blocked with both lanes being shut by police.

Traffic is moving very slowly.

More to follow.

