Fire crews battling 'significant' fire in Thetford
Firefighters are currently at the scene of a "significant" fire at a house in Thetford.
The fire service were first alerted to the blaze in the Barnham Cross Estate at about 7.30pm.
Six fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk are currently attending the scene in Staniforth Road.
They are using hose reel jets and main jets to extinguish the fire.
People in the area have been asked to close their windows and doors.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "We are currently dealing with a significant domestic building fire in Barnham Cross Estate, Thetford.
"Please can all residents close their windows and doors."
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.