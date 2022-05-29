News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fire crews battling 'significant' fire in Thetford

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:38 PM May 29, 2022
Updated: 8:45 PM May 29, 2022
Police and fire crews remain on the scene of a house fire

Fire crews are currently battling a "significant" fire in Barnham Cross Estate, Thetford - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

Firefighters are currently at the scene of a "significant" fire at a house in Thetford.

The fire service were first alerted to the blaze in the Barnham Cross Estate at about 7.30pm.

Six fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk are currently attending the scene in Staniforth Road.

They are using hose reel jets and main jets to extinguish the fire.

People in the area have been asked to close their windows and doors.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "We are currently dealing with a significant domestic building fire in Barnham Cross Estate, Thetford.

"Please can all residents close their windows and doors."

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

Norfolk Live News
Thetford News

