Fire crews battling 'significant' fire in Thetford

Fire crews are currently battling a "significant" fire in Barnham Cross Estate, Thetford - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

Firefighters are currently at the scene of a "significant" fire at a house in Thetford.

The fire service were first alerted to the blaze in the Barnham Cross Estate at about 7.30pm.

Six fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk are currently attending the scene in Staniforth Road.

They are using hose reel jets and main jets to extinguish the fire.

People in the area have been asked to close their windows and doors.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "We are currently dealing with a significant domestic building fire in Barnham Cross Estate, Thetford.

"Please can all residents close their windows and doors."

We are currently dealing with a significant fire in the area of Barnham Cross Estate in Thetford. Please can all residents in the area close their windows and doors. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/DJamtMffdS — Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (@Norfolkfire) May 29, 2022

