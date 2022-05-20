News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Mobile home fire spreads to nearby properties

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:15 AM May 20, 2022
Updated: 12:05 PM May 20, 2022
The fire started in a mobile home and has spread to two other properties

The fire started in a mobile home and has spread to two other properties - Credit: Contributed

A number of fire crews are currently working to tackle a house fire which has spread to two other properties. 

Crews were called to the blaze in Ripon Way, Thetford at 10am today, Friday, May 20. 

Firefighters are using breathing apparatus while they tackle the fire

Firefighters are using breathing apparatus while they tackle the fire - Credit: Contributed

Firefighters are currently on the scene 

Firefighters are currently on the scene - Credit: Contributed

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "The primary fire started in a mobile home and has spread to two other properties. 

"Crews are currently using breathing apparatus, hose reels, hydrants, ladders and thermal imaging cameras to tackle the blaze."

A number of emergency services are currently on the scene tackling the fire

A number of emergency services are currently on the scene tackling the fire - Credit: Contributed

It is not yet clear if anyone was inside any of the properties. 

Appliances from Bury St Edmunds, East Harling, Brandon and Thetford have been called to tackle the blaze. 

More to follow.

The fire is believed to have started in a mobile home before spreading to two further properties

The fire is believed to have started in a mobile home before spreading to two further properties - Credit: Contributed


Norfolk Live News
Suffolk Live News
Thetford News

Don't Miss

Sam Cutmore-Scott, managing director of The Harper in Langham.

Prince Harry's ex marries north Norfolk hotelier

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Lightning strikes over Colney, near Norwich. Two Met Office weather warnings are in place for thunde

Norfolk Weather

Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Roadworks begin on the A11

Norfolk Highways

Fears over town gridlock due to years of A11 work

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Ermine moth caterpillars spotted between Chedgrave and Thurton

Updated

'Like a Halloween scene' - huge caterpillar webs engulf hedges

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon