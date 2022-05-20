Mobile home fire spreads to nearby properties

The fire started in a mobile home and has spread to two other properties - Credit: Contributed

A number of fire crews are currently working to tackle a house fire which has spread to two other properties.

Crews were called to the blaze in Ripon Way, Thetford at 10am today, Friday, May 20.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "The primary fire started in a mobile home and has spread to two other properties.

"Crews are currently using breathing apparatus, hose reels, hydrants, ladders and thermal imaging cameras to tackle the blaze."

It is not yet clear if anyone was inside any of the properties.

Appliances from Bury St Edmunds, East Harling, Brandon and Thetford have been called to tackle the blaze.

More to follow.

