Lighthouse keeper's art will raise money for new cancer centre

Published: 11:27 AM March 23, 2021

Much of an art collection amassed by the last keeper of Cromer Lighthouse is to go under the hammer - and proceeds will help equip the new cancer centre at the town's hospital.



Fifteen canvasses by renowned English artist Luke Morgan are among the collection, which was owned by Graham Fearn, keeper at Cromer Lighthouse from 1982 until its closure in 1990. Mr Fearn died in 2018 aged 93.

Luke Morgan's painting Helter Skelter Norfolk, which has an estimated sale price of £80-£120 ahead of an auction at Keys in Aylsham on Friday. The auction is raising money for the new cancer ward at Cromer Hospital. - Credit: Keys Auctioneers

The paintings will be sold as part of Keys Auctioneers’ monthly picture sale on Friday, March 26.

The pictures were found in the attic of Mr Fearn’s house by his daughter, who decided to donate them to Cromer Hospital, as Mr Fearn spent a long and happy retirement in the town.

The Friends of Cromer Hospital - which is seeking to raise £500,000 to equip the new cancer centre - is putting the pictures up for auction with the support of the Fearn family.

Luke Morgan's painting Water Rings, which has an estimated sale price of £50-£60 ahead of an auction at Keys in Aylsham on Friday. The auction is raising money for the new cancer ward at Cromer Hospital. - Credit: Keys Auctioneers

Tim Blyth, director of Keys, based in Aylsham, said: “It is very generous of the Fearn family to donate these pictures to such a good local cause, and we are delighted to be auctioning them on the hospital’s behalf.

“We have already had lots of interest from collectors right across the UK, and we hope that the sale will raise a good amount to support those fighting cancer in north Norfolk.”

The Morgan paintings are a highlight of Mr Fearn's collection.

Tim Blyth of Keys Auctioneers and Valuers. Picture:: Keys Auctioneers and Valuers - Credit: Archant

Morgan was born in Coventry in 1969 and educated at Bristol Polytechnic and the University of Warwick.

He spent time in Norfolk, and several of the canvasses to be auctioned depict the county.

The artist won the Eastern Open King’s Lynn Doric Art Prize in 2002 and put on a one-man show in the town the same year.

Luke Morgan's painting Descent, which has an estimated sale price of £200-£250 ahead of an auction at Keys in Aylsham on Friday. The auction is raising money for the new cancer ward at Cromer Hospital. - Credit: Keys Auctioneers

Once completed, the cancer centre will be able to treat up to 36 patients a day, host an additional 10,000 outpatient appointments a year and include a Macmillan cancer information and support centre.

The auction will take place at 10.30am and be streamed on the KeysLive bidding platform, visit bid.keysauctions.co.uk to find out more.

Cromer lighthouse (photo: Patrick Tubby) - Credit: Archant



