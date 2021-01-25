Appeal to help group to £500,000 for north Norfolk cancer centre

Published: 4:43 PM January 25, 2021

The organisers of a bid to raise £500,000 to buy equipment for a new state-of-the-art cancer unit in north Norfolk are calling for donations to help them reach their target before the centre opens this summer.

Work is currently underway on the new North Norfolk Macmillan Cancer Centre at Cromer and District Hospital.

Once completed, the centre will be able to treat up to 36 patients a day, host an additional 10,000 outpatient appointments a year and include a Macmillan cancer information and support centre.

A poster showing how much money Cromer Community and Hospital Friends have raised the new North Norfolk Macmillan Cancer Centre - Credit: CCAHF

The cost of the £4.85m build is being met by Macmillan Cancer Support, the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity and the NNUH NHS Foundation Trust but half a million is still needed to buy equipment for the centre, a figure which is being raised by the Cromer Community and Hospital Friends.

So far, CCAHF has raised £370,000 of their £500,000 target but now the group, which has supported Cromer Hospital for more than 45-years, is appealing for help to meet its goal before the new cancer centre opens later this year.

Mike Aydem, treasurer of CCAHF, said the amount the charity had raised so far was a credit to the community's support for the hospital.

He said: "It's hugely encouraging, CCAHF has been in existence since 1972 but it has existed as an informal group since about 1940s.

"We've always had tremendous support because the people of north Norfolk really love the little hospital, before coronavirus if we were standing in the street or in Morrrisons people would always be so generous. Throughout north Norfolk there's a huge feeling of adoration and affection for the hospital."

Mike Aydem, treasurer of Cromer Community and Hospital Friends - Credit: Mike Aydem

Mr Aydem said when CCAHF launched its fundraising appeal in February 2020, it had a number of public fundraising events planned which all had to be called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "We are trying what we can to raise the money but if we don't the NHS have got some sort of contingency plan.

"We're so thankful to everybody for their support so far, it's an amazing thing to get to such a fundraising figure in less than year but we still need £130,000 to help us in the final push really."