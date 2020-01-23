Mum-of-three focussed on Tokyo Olympics 'chance of a lifetime'

Charley Davison is aiming to secure a place in the 2020 Olympics. Pictures: Mick Howes Archant

An aspiring Olympian has her sights set on fulfilling a dream after impressing at a training camp in the USA.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Coached by John Cremin and Frank Bacon in Lowestoft since she was eight, Charley Davison boxes for Attleborough BC. She is pictured with her coaches. Picture: The Cremin family Coached by John Cremin and Frank Bacon in Lowestoft since she was eight, Charley Davison boxes for Attleborough BC. She is pictured with her coaches. Picture: The Cremin family

Having just returned from the Team USA Olympic Training Centre in Colorado Springs, mum-of-three Charley Davison sparred with one of the best female boxers in the world.

It was the latest preparation for the Lowestoft boxer, who is making a stunning surge for selection as she aims for a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Charley Davison is aiming to secure a place in the 2020 Olympics. Pictures: Mick Howes Charley Davison is aiming to secure a place in the 2020 Olympics. Pictures: Mick Howes

Coached by John Cremin and Frank Bacon in Lowestoft since she was eight, Charley now boxes for Attleborough but she still trains regularly on Lowestoft beach and at her main base of Nirvana Health and Fitness on the south Lowestoft industrial estate.

After returning to international boxing with victory at her first international bout in eight years at the England vs Germany contest in October last year, the 26-year-old mother-of-three laid down a marker to the national coaches.

This was further enhanced at an England training camp last November in Sheffield, where she shone and has been selected for regular training sessions with the women's development squad, which is based at GB Boxing's headquarters at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

Competing at Flyweight (51kg), Charley and Tori-Ellis Willetts are now battling it out for one place at the Olympics - with a decision likely to be made in the coming weeks.

Her club coach John Cremin said: "Charley and Tori-Ellis, who are both up for the 51kg spot, were chosen for a 10-day camp at Colorado Springs which is the Olympic training village for all USA sports.

"It was just for the women's squad, which included all of those already selected and the others battling for the Olympic spots.

"Charley did very well.

"While she was there she sparred with the world number two boxer, from the USA, who was her sparring partner

"She is 37 and probably had about 150 bouts, but Charley said she caught her with a lot more shots.

"She also sparred with the American number two - it was a chance of a lifetime.

"Charley has a huge opportunity, definitely, and I just hope she gets a shot. If she is selected it will be a massive achievement - to potentially have two fighters from Lowestoft who have competed in the Olympics."

'Fingers crossed'

As Charley aims to follow in the footsteps of former teammate and Olympian Anthony Ogogo, John Cremin - who has coached both boxers - is hopeful two Olympic boxers can emerge from the town.

He said: "The GB team sent me a message to say what a fantastic job we had done with Charley.

"Her boxing ability is superb and hopefully we can get two Olympic boxers from the town."

Of the American training camp, Charley said: "It was a long journey, but really good.

"The training was a bit different as we had to acclimatise to the conditions. It was a lot harder with the fitness and quite a lot of sparring.

"But it was the chance of a lifetime, and with the officials still to decide some of the weights it is fingers crossed.

"Hopefully I can do a bit more and impress in training sessions (at Sheffield) before the decision is made."

The support of Sentinel - in providing Charley with free use of facilities for training at Nirvana, and their other leisure sites - was praised, along with the backing of Quantrill Contractors and Gary Lambert Construction.