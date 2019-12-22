Championship shotputter auctions trainers for charity
PUBLISHED: 07:25 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:25 23 January 2020
Archant
A Gorleston-born athlete is auctioning her training shoes in support of Cancer Research UK.
Sophie Mckinna, a 25-year-old shotputter and Tokyo 2020 Olympic hopeful, is selling a signed pair of trainers that she wore for the World Athletics Championships shotput final in Qatar last year in support of the campaign 'Walk All Over Cancer'.
The money raised will go towards Ipswich Olympic official Paul Rutter who, after being diagnosed with terminal throat cancer two years ago and given 6 weeks to live, is still fighting on.
Sophie said: "I'd love to do something to help Paul, who gives up many hours to allow athletes like me to compete. I want to beat this dreadful disease as I lost my own Nan to cancer."
Sophie will be auctioning her shoes on her Instagram account - @sophiemac10. To enter, bidders should message her with the amount they would like to bid or email mckinnaathletics@gmail.com.