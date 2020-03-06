Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter Archant

A lorry driver has died after a crash on the A47.

The A47 has been closed after a crash at Little Fransham. Photo: Abigail Nicholson The A47 has been closed after a crash at Little Fransham. Photo: Abigail Nicholson

A six-mile stretch of the road was closed after the male driver in his 40s died following a crash between a lorry, tanker and car.

Norfolk police were called to reports of a crash between the vehicles at Little Fransham at 10.45am on Friday, March 6.

Emergency services including the air ambulance and fire service were called to the scene and closed the road between Wendling and the McDonald's roundabout near Swaffham.

The driver of the lorry, a man in his 40s, died at the scene.

The A47 has been closed after a crash at Little Fransham. Photo: Abigail Nicholson The A47 has been closed after a crash at Little Fransham. Photo: Abigail Nicholson

The driver of the car has serious injuries but not life-threatening and both the passenger of the car and driver of the tanker were not seriously injured.

There was also a significant spillage on the road of diesel and sugar syrup, which was being transported by one of the vehicles.

Norfolk police and Highways England have advised motorists to avoid the area and warned of major delays in both Swaffham and Dereham.

The scene of the A47 crash at Little Fransham. Photo: Abigail Nicholson The scene of the A47 crash at Little Fransham. Photo: Abigail Nicholson

Highways England said: "Plan ahead as the road is likely to remain closed for several hours and diversion routes are lengthy."

Police are now appealing for information following the fatal crash and are asking anybody that saw the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident, or has dashcam footage, should contact Sgt Peter Howlett at Peter.Howlett@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 119 of Friday, March 6.

The collision is the fifth which has happened on the A47 in the last 24 hours.

