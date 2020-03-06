A47 closed after crash between lorry, tanker and car

Norfolk police were called to reports of a collision at Little Fransham at 10.45am on Friday, March 6. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A six-mile stretch of the A47 is closed after a crash between a lorry, tanker and car.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A six-mile stretch of the A47 is closed after a crash between a lorry, tanker and car. Picture: AA MAPS A six-mile stretch of the A47 is closed after a crash between a lorry, tanker and car. Picture: AA MAPS

Norfolk police were called to reports of a crash at Little Fransham at 10.45am on Friday, March 6.

Emergency services including the air ambulance and fire service are on the scene and the road is closed between Wendling and the McDonald's roundabout near Swaffham.

One of the drivers has suffered serious injuries.

Four appliances from North and South Kings Lynn, Dereham and Massingham were called to the scene by police at 10.47.

According to AA Maps, there is a spillage on the road of both diesel and sugar syrup.

Norfolk police have advised motorists to avoid the area.

The collision is the fifth which has happened on the A47 in the last 24 hours.

More as it comes.

- For up-to-date information, keep tabs on our live traffic map.