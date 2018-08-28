‘Like taking my life into my hands’ - Police and crime commissioner describes Prince Philip crash road

Norfolk police and crime commissioner Lorne Green. Pic: Sonya Duncan. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2018

Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner has said he often feels as though he is taking his life in his hands when using the same road on which the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a crash.

Lorne Green, who lives in Snettisham, uses the A149 on his daily commute and said he has seen it grow more and more congested over the years.

He said: “I know the road extremely well having been travelling on it for 40 years on and off and I have seen a tremendous build up of traffic on it.

“Year on year we have noticed it become more and more congested and accidents do happen.”

The Duke’s collision occurred at the Babingley crossroads of the same road, close to the Sandringham Estate.

Mr Green said he found another junction, around a 10-minute drive from the crash site, particularly difficult to manoeuvre - where Station Road and Beach Road meet the A149.

He said: “I really feel that I am taking my life into my hands whenever I have to cross the road at that junction.”

The police and crime commissioner added that Prince Philip’s crash was being treated by the constabulary the same as any other, while sending his well wishes to the Duke.

He said: “The Royal Family is held in very high esteem, particularly in Norfolk as they are our neighbours.

“We are all very relieved that it appears the Duke of Edinburgh and the driver and passenger of the other vehicle have seemingly escaped without serious injury.”

Today, the county council’s environment, development and transport committee will consider introducing average speed cameras on the A149 - proposals which were already due to be discussed before Prince Phillip’s crash.

Mr Green added: “My office is part of the partnership that proposed the cameras and I’m pleased to see them recommended for approval.”