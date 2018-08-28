Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking News

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

PUBLISHED: 18:08 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:34 17 January 2019

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn, this afternoon Picture: Chris Bishop

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn, this afternoon Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

The Duke of Edinburgh has been involved in a collision in which his car overturned.

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn, this afternoon Picture: Chris BishopThe Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn, this afternoon Picture: Chris Bishop

The crash happened at around 3pm today on the A149 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn.

Buckingham Palace said: “The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon.

“The Duke was not injured. The accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate. Local police attended the scene.”

Two vehicles were involved in the accident, which happened near the junction with the B1439.

Police said two people in one of the cars were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The 97-year-old Duke’s Range Rover overturned and came to rest on the driver’s side.

It is not clear whether Prince Philip was driving or in the passenger seat.

Earlier tonight the car and the other vehicle involved were taken away by recovery truck.

The main road through the Royal Estate remained open while police cleared the crash scene and an ambulance treated those injured.

There was a large police presence at the scene, which is near the Orthodox Church of St Mary and St Felix, known locally as the tin church.

The Duke, who retired from public life in May 2017, has not been seen in public since before Christmas. Palace officials have insisted there are no concerns regarding his health.

It is not clear how the crash happened. County councillors meet tomorrow to decide whether average speed cameras should be installed to cut accidents on the stretch of road where the crash occured.

There are also calls for the speed limit to be reduced to 50mph on the stretch through the Royal Estate.

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn, this afternoon Picture: Chris Bishop

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

Seven vehicle crash on A47 leaves rush hour traffic gridlocked

Traffic is at a stand still following a multiple car crash on the A47 near Harford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow starts to fall in Norfolk with freezing temperatures on the way

File photo of snow in Norwich in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Sex attack victim describes her 12 hours of ‘living hell’ after she was tied up and attacked in her home

Michelle Brown, 26, wearing her Not Powerless t-shirt, victim of a sexual assault by Gary Nathan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

#includeImage($article, 225)

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn, this afternoon Picture: Chris Bishop

As Norfolk faces cuts and council tax hike, revamp bill for County Hall soars by extra £24m

Norfolk County Council's headquarters at County Hall in Norwich. Pic: Neil Perry.

Hundreds of lambing ewes stolen from Norfolk farm

Stock photo of Sandy Lane in East Tuddenham, off the A47, near where hundreds of sheep were stolen. PHOTO: GOOGLE

Daughter of late celebrity hairdresser takes over much loved salon

Emma Joyce, the daughter of the late Chris Chapman who cut hair for the Norwich City squad in the 70's took over her dads old salon in Brooke. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘Why should we be shut down?’ - City pub threatened by noise row

The Belle Vue pub in Norwich, which will discover its fate on Monday Photo: Steve Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists