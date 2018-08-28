Breaking News

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn, this afternoon Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

The Duke of Edinburgh has been involved in a collision in which his car overturned.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn, this afternoon Picture: Chris Bishop The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn, this afternoon Picture: Chris Bishop

The crash happened at around 3pm today on the A149 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn.

Buckingham Palace said: “The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon.

“The Duke was not injured. The accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate. Local police attended the scene.”

Two vehicles were involved in the accident, which happened near the junction with the B1439.

Police said two people in one of the cars were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The 97-year-old Duke’s Range Rover overturned and came to rest on the driver’s side.

It is not clear whether Prince Philip was driving or in the passenger seat.

Earlier tonight the car and the other vehicle involved were taken away by recovery truck.

The main road through the Royal Estate remained open while police cleared the crash scene and an ambulance treated those injured.

There was a large police presence at the scene, which is near the Orthodox Church of St Mary and St Felix, known locally as the tin church.

The Duke, who retired from public life in May 2017, has not been seen in public since before Christmas. Palace officials have insisted there are no concerns regarding his health.

It is not clear how the crash happened. County councillors meet tomorrow to decide whether average speed cameras should be installed to cut accidents on the stretch of road where the crash occured.

There are also calls for the speed limit to be reduced to 50mph on the stretch through the Royal Estate.