Date set for by-election to fill county council vacancy

Sarah Hussain

Published: 2:35 PM June 24, 2021   
People who want to vote in next year's Norfolk elections have been urged to consider voting by post.

West Norfolk Council has announced the date set for the Gaywood South by-election is on Thursday, July 29. - Credit: PA

The date for a Norfolk by-election has been set to fill one vacancy - after a county councillor resigned less than a month after winning re-election.

Thomas Smith, who represented Gaywood South at Norfolk County Council, stood down after being offered a job in London - a few weeks after reclaiming the seat.

Thomas Smith, Conservative councillor for Gaywood South. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

Thomas Smith - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

West Norfolk Council has announced the date set for the by-election to fill the vacancy is on Thursday, July 29, with nominations now open until Friday, July 2 at 4pm.

WNC said nominations will be accepted on an appointment-only basis and should be arranged through the electoral services on 01553 616773 or by emailing elections@west-norfolk.gov.uk

Voters who are not already registered must do so by Tuesday, July 13 to be able to participate in the election. The deadline for applications to vote by post is 5pm on July 14.

The counting of the votes will take place on Friday, July 30 10am at the King’s Centre on Wellesley Street.




King's Lynn News

