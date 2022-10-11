Major plan revealed for Norfolk's home of BBC Autumnwatch

Guided tours have been launched for visitors to explore the rewilding area at the Wild Ken Hill estate in west Norfolk - Credit: Wild Ken Hill

A Norfolk farm at the centre of the movement to restore Britain's countryside and the current home of the BBC's Autumnwatch could become a major destination for green tourism.

Redundant farm buildings at Heacham Bottom Farm - part of the Wild Ken Hill project on the west Norfolk coast - could be replaced by learning, leisure, retail and a glamping site.

A campsite at nearby Mount Pleasant, on the outskirts of Heacham, is also included in the plans submitted to West Norfolk council by Wild Ken Hill project manager Dominic Buscall.

Dominic Buscall, project manager at Wild Ken Hill, which hosted The Gathering - Credit: Chris Bishop

A planning statement says: "The Wild Ken Hill project is an innovative ecological restoration, sustainable farming, and nature engagement project which aims to restore biodiversity, fight climate change and reconnect people with nature by employing a new approach to land management.

"The vision is to drive positive change across the UK countryside and setting a new standard for land management by embedding nature in the land management process.

One of the beavers released into an enclosure at Wild Ken Hill, near Snettisham in west Norfolk - Credit: Wild Ken Hill

"In order to deliver this vision, the next stage is to enable visitor access to Wild Ken Hill to educate and engage people in their work and ensure an impactful and sustainable future for the wider project.

"To facilitate this, the proposal is to establish a nature-based tourism business to enable Wild Ken Hill to share its experience more widely and maximise their goal to educate and engage people in the role of land management in the tackling nature loss and climate change."

Plans will also include a visitor centre, cafe, indoor and outdoor play areas, bike hire and bike tracks, while the planning application states they will bring 24 new jobs.

Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan at Wild Ken Hill, from where the new series of Springwatch will be broadcast - Credit: Chris Bishop

Wild Ken Hill began regenerative farming and returning land to nature in 2019. Beavers were reintroduced to part of the site, wetland habitats were improved to boost bird numbers and native breeds of cattle allowed to roam freely.

The estate's work became nationally-renowned after it began hosting the BBC's flagship nature programmes Springwatch and Autumnwatch, in 2021 broadcasting its diverse wildlife into millions of living rooms.

This year's autumn show is due to begin on Tuesday, October 25. One theme is is expected to explore is the devastating impact of the summer heatwave and wildfires on the countryside.

Acres of scrub were destroyed in the fire at Wild Ken |Hill - Credit: Chris Bishop

A devastating blaze tore through coastal scrubland at Wild Ken Hill in July, killing turtle doves, snakes, deer and amphibians.



