Under a hosepipe ban, people will not be able to use hosepipes on lawns or plants - Credit: PA

Norfolk farmers have called for the introduction of a hosepipe ban for the county, to bring it into line with other parts of the country and to help preserve supplies.

Anglian Water insists it currently has no plans for one here, although it says it is constantly monitoring the situation.

So if one is brought in here, what would it mean?

Restrictions can vary between water providers but generally a ban means people are not allowed to use hosepipes, anything that connects to one, or an outside tap.

That in turn means they can't use a hosepipe to

water a garden or plants

fill a paddling or swimming pool

clean a car

fill a pond

clean walls or windows

There tend to be exceptions however, such as:

to water a new lawn within 28 days of it being laid

for business use

to fill pools needed for medical treatment

to fill a fountain used for religious practices

to top up a fishpond

Anyone breaking the rules can face fines of up to £1,000.