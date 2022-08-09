What would a hosepipe ban mean for Norfolk?
Published: 6:15 AM August 9, 2022
- Credit: PA
Norfolk farmers have called for the introduction of a hosepipe ban for the county, to bring it into line with other parts of the country and to help preserve supplies.
Anglian Water insists it currently has no plans for one here, although it says it is constantly monitoring the situation.
So if one is brought in here, what would it mean?
Restrictions can vary between water providers but generally a ban means people are not allowed to use hosepipes, anything that connects to one, or an outside tap.
That in turn means they can't use a hosepipe to
- water a garden or plants
- fill a paddling or swimming pool
- clean a car
- fill a pond
- clean walls or windows
There tend to be exceptions however, such as:
Most Read
- 1 Massive care village and research park planned for edge of Norwich
- 2 Travellers set up 'unauthorised' camp in popular park
- 3 Mods and rockers taking over Norfolk town for classic bike and scooter meet
- 4 Large aircraft in shape of whale spotted above Norfolk
- 5 Why is Norfolk not introducing a hosepipe ban?
- 6 Dash cams help police prosecute 400 drivers in a year
- 7 Warning to pet owners after chocolate dumped in seaside village
- 8 'Risk of injury' - Aldi recalls product due to safety fears
- 9 'I'm sorry' - Woman behind cancelled festival offers customers £100,000
- 10 Can you spot yourself in the Classic Ibiza crowd at Blickling?
- to water a new lawn within 28 days of it being laid
- for business use
- to fill pools needed for medical treatment
- to fill a fountain used for religious practices
- to top up a fishpond
Anyone breaking the rules can face fines of up to £1,000.