The very dry Little Ouse River at Nuns' Bridges, Thetford. - Credit: Denise Bradley

As the dry summer stretches on and hosepipe bans are introduced across swathes of the country, Norfolk remains steadfastly free from similar measures, with Anglian Water confident one won't be needed. NOAH VICKERS investigates why

From the Solent to the Straits of Dover, millions of households in the south of England are being told to stop filling up their paddling pools and rinsing their cars down.

Yet here in Norfolk, people remain free to carry on watering their hanging baskets with hosepipes.

But both regions are facing similarly intense and prolonged periods of dryness: the east of England only experienced 8mm of rain in July, compared with 5mm in the hosepipe ban-affected south east.

The first bans of the summer were introduced in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight last week, with further bans affecting Sussex and Kent coming into force later this week.

So why is Norfolk's water company, Anglian Water, confident it will not need to bring in similar measures here?

Anglian Water is meeting with the Environment Agency on Tuesday to discuss whether water levels in the River Wensum are too low to allow extraction to continue. - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

The company is certainly not saying there is not a pressing issue here for the public to help address.

While no hosepipe ban is in the pipeline, the firm is encouraging customers to abide by various measures - like taking shorter showers and using watering cans rather than sprinklers.

The company is also meeting with the Environment Agency on Tuesday August 9, to discuss whether water levels in the River Wensum have now reached the point where they should stop extracting from it.

That sounds dramatic, but in fact only half of Anglian Water's supplies come from surface sources like rivers and reservoirs.

The other half comes from groundwater sources, like underground aquifers - and this is one factor that has so far helped to hold off a hosepipe ban here.

The ratio in other parts of the country is different, with more reliance on surface sources.

Another factor is that East Anglia's status as the historically driest in the country, has meant that the infrastructure is relatively well adapted to moving supplies around the region to meet varying demands.

East Anglia has only received about one fifth of the rain it would normally expect in July - Credit: Denise Bradley

A spokeswoman for the firm said: “We operate in the driest region in the country, so conserving water and protecting against drought is what we do every day.

“Currently our reservoir levels are stable, at around 80pc full. Our underground aquifers are in reasonable shape too, at around average or just below average for the time of year."

Anglian Water has again confirmed that there are no current plans to introduce a hosepipe ban across Norfolk and the wider region. - Credit: PA

In the longer term, though, the outlook remains concerning.

The spokeswoman added: “If this coming winter is as dry as last year, we will be in a much more serious position come spring."

It is warnings like this which have got the region's MPs concerned about ongoing water supplies.

Duncan Baker, Conservative MP for North Norfolk, said the prolonged period of dryness was a “great concern” to his rural constituency.

Duncan Baker, Conservative MP for North Norfolk - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

"I think we do need to have more of a thought-process going forward to ensure we don’t end up in this situation every year and we do have adequate water facilities.”

He added that he hoped people would be mindful of their water use even without a hosepipe ban in place - and that his own household had been cutting their usage back.

“In the garden, we’re recognising how dry it is and we’re being more careful with watering,” he said.

“Water that we don’t use, for instance on the table, we use to water the plants, rather than running the tap - just a consciousness to try and preserve water and reuse it wherever possible.”

Clive Lewis, Labour MP for Norwich South, meanwhile said the government needed to come up with a 'national plan' to deal with possible water shortages.

Clive Lewis, Labour MP for Norwich South - Credit: UK Parliament

“UEA experts say the East of England is the UK region most at risk from what’s becoming a new and volatile normality of heatwaves and drought,” he said.

“We’re proud of our agricultural heritage here in the east. But we’ve got farmers selling off livestock because there’s not enough water to grow animal feed and on 24/7 guard against fire decimating their crops.

“Right now, the government needs to implement a national plan to respond to what is now a country-wide drought."