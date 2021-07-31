News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Have your say: Plan outlines hundreds of new homes a year in West Norfolk

Sarah Hussain

Published: 8:47 AM July 31, 2021   
West Norfolk Council said notable changes within the plan are that 539 homes per year for the next 20 years are now required to be built - Credit: Chris Bishop

West Norfolk Council is urging people to have their say on its draft local plan for development in the area over the next 15 years.

Representations on the borough council's local plan review draft through to 2036 will be sent to an independent planning inspector ahead of the plan being formally scrutinised through a public examination process. 

Councils must review their local plans every five years to ensure they are up to date, and people must be consulted each time before the document is sent to be approved by an independent planning inspector.

West Norfolk council has deferred plans for a Lynn development after councillors were not given enough time to examine them.

Richard Blunt, WNC's cabinet member for development and regeneration, is stressing the importance of people getting involved at this stage, and is urging them to submit their comments before September 27.

He said: "If you care about the way your area may be developed in the future, you need to look at this plan now and make representations.

"Once it is determined as sound and fully adopted by the council, then there is nothing that can be done.

"It will be the document against which planning applications will be judged."

WNC said notable changes within its plan include 539 homes a year now being to be built for the next 20 years instead of the 700 homes required in the 2016 plan.

Two new housing sites in Marham and Terrington St Clement are being allocated in this plan, with the rest being carried forward.

The council said: "Some sites within the 2016 plan will be deallocated as they are not being brought forward for development and are no longer required to meet the council's five-year housing land supply or housing need requirement. "

Mr Blunt said: "The review of our local plan began in 2016 with a call for sites and policy change suggestions.

"In 2019, the draft local plan review was published for a six-week consultation period.

"All this data and evidence has been collated and assessed to produce a pre-submission local plan review draft.

"This has been presented to cabinet and council and approved for the next step - which is the call for representations to the Planning Inspector ahead of the public examination.

"This is a really crucial stage and we would urge anyone with any views on the development of the area over the next 15 years, to take a look at the review of the local plan, and make their comments.

"This is not a consultation but an opportunity to make representations to the Planning Inspector on the plan the council has produced.

"The inspector will then review all the documents and the representations before determining whether the Local Plan is sound.

"If it is found to be sound, it will be the blueprint against which all planning applications for the area will be determined over the next 15 years, along with national planning policy."

The local plan review includes supporting documents such as policies on environmental impact, flood risk, settlement boundaries, affordable housing and custom or self-build.

These documents can be found on the council's consultation portal, and there will be interactive maps to help people review them.

Mr Blunt added: "I can't impress enough on people how important it is to get involved at this stage. I would urge everyone to take the time to have a look and submit their representations before the deadline of 5pm on 27 September 2021."

For more information and to have your say visit west-norfolk.gov.uk/haveyoursay 

The local plan review pre-submission document and other proposed submission documents can also be inspected at at the council offices at King’s Court, Chapel Street, King’s Lynn, PE30 1EX and at libraries at London Road in King’s Lynn, Gaywood, Hunstanton, Dersingham, Downham Market and Wisbech.

You can also send comments to Environment and Planning, Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, King’s Court, Chapel Street, King’s Lynn, Norfolk, PE30 1EX or email planning.policy@west-norfolk.gov.uk

Representations can be made from Monday, August 2.

