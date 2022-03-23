Rethink demand over plan to reduce allowances for dozens of foster carers

Controversial changes to allowances for Norfolk foster carers have been likened to "throwing a wrecking ball" into the homes of carers.

And Norfolk County Council leaders have been officially asked by fellow councillors across the political divide to reconsider a decision to change foster carer allowances.

The Conservative-controlled cabinet had agreed, earlier this month, to bring in the changes.

The council claimed the revisions would make fee payments fairer and would also mean more children could be fostered, rather than being placed in residential care.

Currently, foster carers are paid allowances according to accreditation levels.

But the council wants to switch to payments based on a needs assessment score given to young people.

And carers were particularly concerned that would mean some would get £100 a week less per child.

A number of Labour councillors called the matter in to a meeting of the council's scrutiny committee on Wednesday.

Foster carer Susan Madden addressed the meeting, where she said consultation had not been good enough.

She said: "This whole process has highlighted how poorly treated, valued and remunerated foster carers are at local and national level.

"We foster because of the children. However we cannot do it unless we are first able to pay our bills."

She said the fee restructuring would have the effect of "throwing a wrecking ball at our homes".

She said almost 55pc of foster carers would see a reduction of more than 33pc in payments or what they expected to be paid.

Council officers - and John Fisher, cabinet member for children's services - stood by the consultation process.

Kate Dexter, assistant director of children's services, said the council believes 81 foster households would see allowances reduced, but overall fees would be among the highest paid to carers across England and Wales.

Labour councillor Colleen Walker said she feared foster carers would "leave in droves", but officers said they were confident that would not happen.

But Lana Hempsall, Conservative vice-chair of the scrutiny committee, recommended the matter be referred back to cabinet to reconsider - which was unanimously agreed.

Among her recommendations is that the cabinet consider whether it could continue current allowances around those children already placed with foster carers.