Furious foster carers protest as allowances decision made

Angry foster carers protested and posed a string of questions as council leaders agreed to change the allowances given to look after some of Norfolk's most vulnerable children.

That decision on Monday (March 7) was branded as "sickening" by foster carers, who shouted "shame on you" and "how do you sleep at night?" at members of Conservative-controlled Norfolk County Council.

The council's cabinet agreed changes to foster carer allowances at a meeting at County Hall, claiming the revisions would make fee payments fairer.

But foster carers, who held placards and protested outside the council's headquarters, say children will suffer due to some carers getting lower allowances.

Currently, foster carers are paid allowances according to accreditation levels. But the council wants to switch to payments based on a needs assessment score given to young people.

Carers are particularly concerned that will mean those accredited at 'level five' - who foster children assessed as having standard needs - will receive £100 a week less per child.

And they attacked the council's grading of children's needs - to be reviewed every six months - as "dehumanising" of youngsters.

Sara Tough, director of children services at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Julian Claxton Photography

Sara Tough, director of children's services, acknowledged the proposal had caused worry, but said some of the proposals had been "misconstrued".

She said the fees had not been reviewed in 30 years and £700,000 extra a year would be paid to carers in a way which was more "fair and equitable".

She said the needs assessment of children was a "non-stigmatising" way to describe children.

John Fisher, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for children's services. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

John Fisher, cabinet member for children's services was jeered by foster carers in the public gallery as he gave figures about carers he said would see allowances increase.

There were cries of "shame on you" and "disgusting" as the carers left the meeting.

Afterwards, one carer, who did not want to be identified, said: "It is sickening.

"This is going to end up bankrupting the council because foster carers are going to leave Norfolk Fostering Services and go to foster agencies, which will cost the council more."

Another said: "I am going to go to a fostering agency, because I won't be able to give my children the lifestyle they are used to once those allowances are reduced."

Mike Smith-Clare, children's services spokesperson for the opposition Labour group, said afterwards: "It’s a bulldozer of a strategy that ignores vulnerable children and their futures."

Liberal Democrat group leader Brian Watkins said : "Whilst I acknowledge that the needs of the child should be paramount, this decision will cost the county council more in the long run and they are likely to lose experienced, long serving carers as a result."

