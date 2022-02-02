Will Norfolk need to elect a mayor to get a county devolution deal?

The Norfolk flag. Will a county deal mean the county needs to elect a mayor? - Credit: Steve Adams

Norfolk and Suffolk have, as part of the government's levelling up white paper, been invited to seek 'county deals'.

The idea is that devolving powers from Whitehall to local levels will put decision making - and money - in the hands of people closer to their communities.

But how might that work in Norfolk? Would the county have to have an elected mayor? Would district councils be axed?

We asked the government's Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities a series of questions.

What is a County Deal?

The government says most existing devolution deals have covered city-region areas, but the new deals would be tailored to county areas.

The government says it recognises a mayoral combined authority "may not be appropriate for every area in England and that county geographies carry particular political and cultural resonance".

Which authority is invited to agree a County Deal? Do district councils have a veto?

The government says it will expect partners across a County Deal area to work together, but will not delay a deal for the county area if some district councils choose not to engage.

Officials said: "The involvement of district authorities will be encouraged, but deals will only be agreed with county and unitary local authorities."

Will any councils cease to exist?

The government says not. "There are no plans for top-down re-organisation of local government. Local government reorganisation is not a pre-requisite for a County Deal."

Do areas need a mayor in order to get a County Deal?

Government officials say a mayor is "not a pre-requisite" for a County Deal.

But they say "strong local leadership is fundamental for all devolution deals" and other governance proposals, other than elected mayors, that "increase stability and strengthen local leadership over a sensible geography" will be considered.

Would an area get less power if they refuse a mayor?

While the government says mayors are not a pre-requisite for a county deal, officers said: "The most comprehensive devolution package will only be available to areas with a directly elected mayor".

Officers added: "We will also look to allow mayors to use different titles, appreciating that alternative terms may feel more fitting, particularly in more rural areas."













Analysis

Discussions about what is now being described as a County Deal have been going on between leaders of Norfolk's councils for months.

Getting a consensus in Norfolk is never easy - and no doubt will not be this time.

There remain deep scars from previous bids for unitary status and the last aborted devolution deal.

And the sheer size of Norfolk means different areas have different priorities.

For instance, say Norfolk gets an elected mayor and millions of pounds to spend on infrastructure.

Maybe that mayor would use money to dual the A47 Acle Straight - that would surely meet the government's desire to level up areas with high rates of deprivation in the economic boost it would give Great Yarmouth.

But what benefit would that bring to King's Lynn? That's an area where a councillor recently said people felt like "second class citizens" compared to other parts of the county.

A deal will need to bring all parts of the county together. And it will also require money.

Many of the "missions" outlined in the White Paper are predicated on funding which had already been announced.

Norfolk MPs have recently raised concerns the East has missed out on levelling up cash so far - just how much will come our way remains to be seen.