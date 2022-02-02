Government puts devolution back on the table for Norfolk

The prospect of an elected mayor for Norfolk has been re-ignited after the county was picked as one of nine areas invited to seek a devolution deal to give local leaders more powers through the government’s flagship levelling up policy.

The announcement that Norfolk, plus Suffolk, can seek county deals as part of a “devolution revolution” will reopen a debate which caused deep rifts among the region’s councils.

The announcement was made today as secretary of state Michael Gove publishes the government’s white paper on levelling up.

The government says the “devolution revolution” will mean the largest transfer of power from Whitehall to local leaders across England in modern times.

The government recognises the strong local leadership mayors such as Andy Street, Ben Houchen and Andy Burnham have shown, and “wishes to replicate this success across England”.

The government says: “Fundamental to this ‘devolution revolution’ will be a new model for England with more mayors for those areas that want one.

“We will invite the first nine areas to agree new county deals and seek to agree further mayoral combined authority deals, extending devolution across England.

“The first nine areas invited to begin negotiations will be Cornwall, Derbyshire & Derby, Devon, Plymouth and Torbay, Durham, Hull & East Yorkshire, Leicestershire, Norfolk, Nottinghamshire & Nottingham, and Suffolk.

“By 2030, every part of England that wishes to have a ‘London-style’ devolution deal will have one.”

The white paper sets out 12 “missions” which the government wants to achieved by 2030.

They include bringing the rest of the country’s public transport systems nearer to London standards, improving 5G broadband access and improving pay, employment and productivity.

The idea is to boost the economy by narrowing disparities between areas.

Norfolk has also been specifically named as one of 55 “cold spots” of the country where school outcomes are the weakest.

It has been made an Education Investment Area, where the government says it will “target investment, support and action that help children from all backgrounds and areas to succeed at the very highest levels.”

The county deals debate - and whether Norfolk needs a mayor - is sure to spark controversy.

In 2016, the government offered Norfolk and Suffolk a deal which would have seen powers devolved to local councils, bringing in £750m of new funding for infrastructure and £130m for new homes.

But the government insisted the two counties must have an elected mayor - which led to Norwich, Great Yarmouth, Breckland and North Norfolk councils withdrawing from the process.

Other councils voted against it and the deal was taken off the table.

That followed a previous, bitter dispute over a switch away from the current two tiers of local government to a single tier unitary authority.

In 2009, the Boundary Committee recommended a single unitary authority covering all of Norfolk - which would have seen district and borough councils disappear.

Supporters said it would save money but critics questioned that and said it would take decision making away from communities.

Norfolk County Council made a play to become a unitary authority, as did Norwich City Council.

And it was announced that Norwich would become a unitary authority.

But at the 11th hour, shortly after the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats formed a coalition government in 2010, local government secretary Eric Pickles took steps to reverse that decision, so it never happened.