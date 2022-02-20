'People have been in tears' - Foster carers' fears over council fee changes

Foster carers fear changes to fees paid by Norfolk County Council will reduce their payments - and impact on children. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Concerned foster carers have hit out at a move to change the allowances they receive to provide loving homes to some of Norfolk's most vulnerable children.

They fear some carers could lose as much as £400 a month due to changes Norfolk County Council intends to introduce.

Some say they have extended houses or moved home so they have more space to look after children.

And they say the council's mooted changes - and the impact on their financial planning - could hamper their ability to pay mortgages.

The council says the changes, which would come in from April for new foster carers and in 18 months for existing carers, are fairer, streamlined and consistent for all.

At the moment, foster carers are paid allowances according to their accreditation level.

The council wants to switch to payments based on a score given to young people according to an assessment of their needs.

The council says the proposed fees would be among the highest paid to carers across England and Wales.

County Hall officers say the "majority" of carers will get a "significant increase", with some carers getting up to £250 a week more.

But they acknowledge some will get up to £100 a week less.

And the move has angered foster carers, who question how fair the process of assessing a child's needs - and how much a foster carer would receive - would be.

What the foster carers say

One carer, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: "It will mean some foster carers are going to lose out on more than £100 a week - that's almost £5,000 a year.

"People are saying they will not be able to afford to do it and others are wondering whether they should go through a private fostering agency instead.

"I think how people are being treated is terrible. People have been in tears over this.

"And it is at a time when they are so short of foster carers. This is going to lead to a big breakdown in people taking in children."

Foster carer Philippa Rudd described the council's plans as "short-sighted".

She said: "If this goes ahead, and I think it will, then a lot of foster carers will lose a significant amount of their allowances.

"For some, those allowances are going to be drastically hit and some will have to give up fostering. It could be catastrophic for some carers.

"There are independent agencies which are saying they will honour the existing allowances, so some carers will go to them.

"That's a great shame as I've always found Norfolk Fostering Services excellent and the social workers excellent."

Another foster carer said the consultation was "ill-timed", amid cost of living increases.

He said: "This financial loss, coupled with the rapid rise in the cost of living will impact directly in the children in our care.

"This unwelcome consultation is causing considerable stress and anxiety."

There is also concern fees will be determined by a "subjective, opinion-based system" which would not be consistent.

One carer said: "Most of the information needed simply isn’t known when a child comes into care, and for children already in care, they don’t rely on or co-operate with us - the people that know the child best - to gain the most accurate picture of the child’s needs."

What the county council says

John Fisher, cabinet member for children’s services, said the council would be putting an extra £700,000 a year into the fostering service.

He said: "It would make the system fairer for all foster carers. But most importantly fairer for all children and young people – because it will put the focus firmly on their needs and outcomes.

"We will be paying more to foster carers who look after children and young people with additional and complex needs - recognising the challenges they might face.

"The majority will receive a significant increase – some foster carers will receive substantially more each year in recognition of the level of complex needs they are managing.

"We’ll also be paying the same amount for each child a foster carer looks after, where previously we didn’t."

He said "many" foster carers welcomed the proposals, but recognised some were worried, which was why the change would be delayed for existing carers.

Norfolk has 360 approved fostering households, approved to care for more than 700 children.

The county council's Conservative-controlled cabinet is due to make a decision over fee changes next month.

