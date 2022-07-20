Move to partly close recycling centres defended by council leaders

Proposals to partly close Norfolk recycling centres have been defended - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Controversial proposals to partly shut recycling centres and consider mobile libraries cuts have been defended by council leaders.

Norfolk County Council needs to save £60m in 2023/24 to balance its budget.

The Conservative-controlled cabinet recently agreed to put £13m of the first tranche of savings forward for inclusion in its budget for next year.

Proposals include saving £2.1m from County Hall's community and environmental services department.

That would see a review of the mobile library service, Wednesday closures of recycling centres and reduction of weedkilling on highways.

The proposals were discussed at a meeting of the council's scrutiny committee on Wednesday (July 20).

Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance, defended the proposed recycling centre part closures.

He said: "The closure of recycling centres on Wednesdays will mean we align ourselves with neighbouring councils."

He said Wednesdays were the least busy day for recycling centres.

Tony White, Conservative councillor for Downham Market was worried Wereham (Crimplesham) Recycling Centre, only open four days a week and not on Wednesdays, would lose a different day instead.

Officers assured him centres like that would not be losing a day.

Mr Jamieson also faced questions about what could happen to mobile libraries.

He said he did not want to prejudice upcoming consultation, but said it was "a reasonable moment to be looking at the service."

Labour group leader Steve Morphew, chair of the scrutiny committee, asked how the remaining £47m of the £60m gap would be plugged.

Mr Jamieson replied that he was "reasonably content" that it would be and pointed to the ongoing strategic review, where the council has brought in consultants to find ways to save up to £20m.

Liberal Democrat group leader Brian Watkins and Green Jamie Osborn queried what would happen if the government did not provide 85pc of the cost for the £251m Western Link road.

They also criticised the administration's plans to borrow millions towards the road.

Mr Jamieson defended borrowing plans, but said, if the government does not provide £213.4m, he would need to consider if the road remained value for money.